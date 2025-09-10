Six of family jump into canal in Karnataka's Bidar, two survive

BIDAR: In a shocking incident, four members of a family died by suicide after jumping into the Karnaja Nala near Marur village in Bhalki taluk on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Shivamurthy (45) and his three children, Ritik (4), Shrishant (8), and Rakesh (4). His wife, Ramabai, and another son, Shrikant (7), were rescued.

District in-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre rushed to the spot, met the bereaved family, and expressed deep condolences. He directed officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances that drove the family to take the extreme step.

The Minister also assured the family of appropriate government compensation and necessary support.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050, Tele Manas at 14416 (available 24/7), or the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline at 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.