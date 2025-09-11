BJP agitation is politically motivated: Agriculture minister Chaluvarayaswamy

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said the State government and Mandya district administration had condemned the stone-pelting incident during the Ganesha immersion procession in Maddur, and that Muslims from Channapatna who were responsible for the large-scale violence, were arrested.

He told reporters on Wednesday that no Hindus had been arrested, nor were FIRs registered against them. He said the ADGP has been camping at the spot for the past three days, and monitoring was being carried out by the IG and SP.

“Orders have been issued for stringent action. But despite this, BJP leaders staged a protest on Monday and observed a bandh in Maddur on Tuesday. Today, BJP state president BY Vijayendra and LoP R Ashoka are visiting Maddur. When the government has already acted against the mischief-mongers, holding such meetings is nothing but political motivation,” he said.

He further alleged that according to information available, BJP workers were purchasing Ganesha idols from Bengaluru to ‘artificially’ increase their numbers in Maddur.