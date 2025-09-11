Consumer commission orders Ola to refund over Rs 1.03 lakh in Shivamogga

SHIVAMOGGA: The Shivamogga District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd to refund Rs 1,03,413 with interest, along with compensation and litigation costs, to a customer who alleged service deficiency in connection with a scooter purchase.

The complaint was filed by Sunil Kumar M S of Medugondanahalli in Channagiri taluk, Davanagere district, through his advocate.

Sunil Kumar had purchased an Ola scooter from the company’s Shivamogga showroom in September 2023 for Rs 1,09,999. The scooter came with a three-year warranty on the battery and a warranty on spare parts for up to 40,000 km.

According to the complaint, the scooter developed technical issues in October 2023 and was sent for repairs at the Shivamogga branch.

Although the company claimed to have serviced the vehicle and replaced certain spare parts, the defects persisted. The complainant alleged that even after repairs, the scooter was not in working condition. Sunil Kumar served a legal notice demanding a refund within the warranty period, but Ola Electric did not respond. He then filed a complaint before the consumer commission, accusing the company of service deficiency.