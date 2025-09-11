Consumer commission orders Ola to refund over Rs 1.03 lakh in Shivamogga

SHIVAMOGGA: The Shivamogga District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd to refund Rs 1,03,413 with interest, along with compensation and litigation costs, to a customer who alleged service deficiency in connection with a scooter purchase.
The complaint was filed by Sunil Kumar M S of Medugondanahalli in Channagiri taluk, Davanagere district, through his advocate.
Sunil Kumar had purchased an Ola scooter from the company’s Shivamogga showroom in September 2023 for Rs 1,09,999. The scooter came with a three-year warranty on the battery and a warranty on spare parts for up to 40,000 km.
According to the complaint, the scooter developed technical issues in October 2023 and was sent for repairs at the Shivamogga branch.
Although the company claimed to have serviced the vehicle and replaced certain spare parts, the defects persisted. The complainant alleged that even after repairs, the scooter was not in working condition. Sunil Kumar served a legal notice demanding a refund within the warranty period, but Ola Electric did not respond. He then filed a complaint before the consumer commission, accusing the company of service deficiency.
The commission issued notices to Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd. The respondents, represented by their advocate, denied any service deficiency and claimed that the scooter had been repaired and spare parts replaced. They argued that the complainant had failed to collect the scooter from the branch, and therefore, the case should be dismissed.
After reviewing affidavits, documentary evidence, and hearing arguments from both parties, the commission held that Ola Electric had failed to address the defects within the warranty period and was guilty of service deficiency.
The commission partially upheld the complaint and ordered the respondents to refund Rs 1,03,413 to the complainant, deducting GST from the scooter’s purchase price. The refund must include 9% annual interest from May 2025 and must be paid within 45 days of the order. Failure to comply will result in an increased interest rate of 12% per year until the payment is made.
In addition, the commission ordered the company to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 10,000 toward litigation expenses. The order was delivered recently by a bench comprising Commission President T Shivanna and member B D Yogananda Bhandya.