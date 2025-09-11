Court extends ED custody of Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail in Belekeri iron ore money laundering case

BENGALURU: The special court extended the police custody of Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail by two days after his custody ended on Wednesday.

He was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday evening in connection with a money laundering case linked to the illegal export of iron ore from Belekeri Port.

He was produced before the special court trying cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs after his one day police custody ended. The prosecution sought four days of police custody for further investigation, while Sail’s counsel argued that he was suffering from health issues.

After the hearing, the judge remanded him to two days of police custody till September 12 and directed officials to provide necessary facilities as he was unwell, and not to conduct late night inquiries. The court also allowed him to receive home cooked food.

Karwar–Ankola MLA Sail had earlier been convicted in the illegal export of mined iron ore, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him.

Earlier, the ED had raided the MLA’s residence and multiple locations on August 13 and 14, seizing Rs 1.68 crore in cash, 6.75 kg of gold, and several documents, while also freezing bank accounts worth Rs 14.13 crore.