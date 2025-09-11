Earthquake of 2.3 magnitude recorded in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district

BENGALURU: An earthquake of 2.3 magnitude was recorded in Kalaburagi district on Thursday, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

According to a press release from KSNDMC, as per the Seismic Intensity Map, the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 20-25 km from the epicentre, which was located 0.5 km southeast of Jawalga Village in Aloor, Aland taluk.