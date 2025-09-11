HAL to build SSLV under ISRO tech transfer pact, marking IN-SPACe’s 100th agreement

BENGALURU: A Technology Transfer Agreement was signed on Wednesday between Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for the production of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

This is the 100th agreement that IN-SPACe has signed on space technology. It is said to be a formative step towards democratising the SSLV space.

The technology transfer process will be completed within two years. This signing follows the June 20, 2025, announcement of HAL as the successful bidder in a competitive process managed by IN-SPACe.

Speaking on the technology transfer, V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman, said, “With India’s liberalisation of the commercial space sector, opportunities are certainly growing and at ISRO, we have a dynamic technology transfer mechanism to realise the shared goals. This agreement is part of that movement, where ISRO will guide the HAL team on the preparedness-to-flight tangent of SSLV. This would define the next phase of deep-tech collaboration in space in India.”

Dr Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe, said, “The SSLV transfer signals a vital leap towards strengthening the industrial ecosystem within India’s space sector. The partnership reflects the Central government’s vision to empower the space industry and establish India as a global hub for affordable and reliable launch services. HAL will now independently take up the realisation of SSLV and cater to both domestic and international markets.”

ISRO said that the SSLV was developed by ISRO as a quick turnaround, on-demand launch vehicle that is amenable to industrial production and is targeted to capture the global small satellite launch vehicle market.