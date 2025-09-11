IMD forecasts heavy rain across Karnataka; yellow alert issued for north interior

BENGALURU: The southwest monsoon that had weakened over the state in the past couple of days, will again intensify as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert, and forecast very heavy rainfall over most parts of north interior Karnataka from September 12 to 15.

The weatherman has also forecast normal to heavy rainfall for most parts of south interior Karnataka over the same period, caused by the formation of an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh. There is also a trough from south interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar across Tamil Nadu.

IMD senior scientist CS Patil said this year, the monsoon has been good. On days when there is no rain, the weather is warm, but from September 11, it will start getting cold and from September 12, heavy rain is forecast for most parts of the state.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for most parts of north interior Karnataka. Temperature stability is expected with daytime highs remaining around 28-29°C.