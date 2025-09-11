Surrendered Naxals in Karnataka await relief as cases, rehab promises remain stuck

BENGALURU: Soon after six Naxalites surrendered on January 8, 2025, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had declared that the state had become Naxal-free and extended aid for them to lead a normal life.

Nine Naxals continue to be in prison, without bail or proper treatment for their ailments, mainly due to delay in filing of chargesheets by police, and setting up of fast-track courts. The law department has approached the High Court on setting up a special court, and a decision is expected soon.

The six who surrendered are Vasantha K from Vellore, Tamil Nadu, Mundagaru Latha from Sringeri, Vanajakshi Balehole from Kalasa, Sundari Kutluru from Dakshina Kannada, Mareppa Aroli from Raichur, and N Jeesha from Wayanad, Kerala.

The Naxalites’ request for more compensation for shifting them to Category A from B, withdrawing certain cases against them, and implementing previous surrender packages (promised some years ago) remain unfulfilled, according to the Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Committee.

“The government’s actions do not meet the expectations or promises made, and a legal procedure should be in place as surrendered Naxals have reposed faith in the government, which will ensure they return to normal life soon. Earlier, they were living in the forests, and now they are in jail, and it does not make any difference,” remarked committee member Banjagere Jayaprakash, a noted writer.