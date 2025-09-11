Synergia Foundation launches South Asia Sustainability & Security Research Institute in Colombo

BENGALURU: Independent think tank Synergia Foundation is looking at taking its technological diplomacy initiatives to South and Southeast Asia, with the launch of the South Asia Sustainability & Security Research Institute (SASSRI) in Colombo on Wednesday.

The project follows a conference titled “India’s Neighbourhood and Techno Diplomacy – Challenges and Opportunities Integration” held in November 2023 by Synergia Foundation, in partnership with the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB).

The conference has also been followed by subsequent outreach programmes with other Asian countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Myanmar, and Singapore. Synergia was represented at the inauguration by its Chief Strategic Officer Lt Gen GAV Reddy (rtd) and Vice-Admiral Monty Khanna (rtd), a former member of the National Security Advisory Board, Government of India.

Col Nalin Herath RSP, who has worked in various capacities including as the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence and director general of the Institute of National Security Studies, Sri Lanka, will be heading SASSRI.

An MoU was signed between SASSRI and Synergia Foundation, while a roundtable discussion on “Emerging Maritime Security Challenges and Opportunities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)” was also held.