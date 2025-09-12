18% GST could push up paper price, Karnataka traders worried

Saravana noted that manufacturers are forced to purchase paper at 18 per cent GST, but cannot set off the tax against sales since notebooks are exempt. “The 18 per cent paid on paper purchases, along with other input costs, gets added to the basic price of the final product. Stocks on hand as of September 21 will also have to be sold at higher prices to offset this loss,” he said.

Paper mills, he added, are unwilling to supply at Nil rate since they cannot determine the end use of paper. “This means notebook manufacturers must purchase at 18 per cent GST and then apply for refunds, which is cumbersome. Ultimately, the burden will fall on students and parents,” he said.

The Association demanded that the GST Council reconsider the structure and bring all paper and paper products under a uniform 5 per cent GST rate. “If the rates are harmonised at 5%, the benefit will directly reach consumers. Otherwise, the education sector will be hit hard, and paper product manufacturers across the country will face a major setback,” Saravana cautioned.