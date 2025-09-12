Congress MLA Sathish Sail gets 7-day interim bail on medical grounds

MYSURU: A special court on Thursday granted seven days of interim bail to Congress MLA Sathish Sail on medical grounds. Sail was in ED custody in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the illegal export of iron ore from Belekeri Port.

He was arrested on Tuesday night by the Central agency. Sail, who developed health complications while in ED custody, applied for bail before the special court trying cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs.

The court granted him seven days of interim bail. He is said to be suffering from respiratory issues and diabetes.