Develop KK, instead of criticising Modi, Shah: BJP to Kharge

MYSURU: BJP state spokesperson MG Mahesh strongly criticised AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge for his remark that two Gujarati leaders, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, had won India its Independence, while two others, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, were now dividing it.

Mahesh said, “Kharge has accused PM Modi and Shah of dividing the nation. But it was the Congress that divided India and ensured Jawaharlal Nehru became the PM.

After him, his daughter Indira Gandhi and grandson Rajiv Gandhi held the post, and now his great-grandson Rahul Gandhi is eyeing it. Kharge, who is blindly loyal to the Gandhi family, is now targeting the PM, and in doing so, he has insulted Gujarat itself, which the BJP strongly condemns.”

Mahesh further added that the people of Kalyana Karnataka had rejected Kharge in the elections, because of his failure develop the region. “In the past two years, around 1,700 women were raped, over 5,000 girls went missing, SSLC and PUC ranks slipped to 34th place, and malnutrition rates remain the highest in Kalyana Karnataka.

The districts there have seen no real development. Instead of criticising Modi and Shah, Kharge should focus on improving the region he represents,” he concluded.