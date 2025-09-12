Eight killed, several injured after tanker runs over Ganesha idol procession near Hassan

HASSAN: Eight persons were killed on the spot and over 25 persons were injured after a speeding Tanker ran over the people at the Ganesha Idol procession in Mosalehosahalli village of Hassan taluk on Friday night.

According to the police, the tanker was heading towards Mysuru from Hassan when the accident occurred. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while avoiding the motorist and rushed towards the crowd by crossing the road divider. The injured have been shifted to the HIMS hospital in Hassan.

According to one of the villagers, the procession of Ganesha idol started at 8 pm from the pendal and reached Belur-Bilikere National highway 373 by 8.30 pm, where the accident occurred.