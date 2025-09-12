Eight killed, several injured after tanker runs over Ganesha idol procession near Hassan

HASSAN: Eight persons were killed on the spot and over 25 persons were injured after a speeding Tanker ran over the people at the Ganesha Idol procession in Mosalehosahalli village of Hassan taluk on Friday night.
According to the police, the tanker was heading towards Mysuru from Hassan when the accident occurred. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while avoiding the motorist and rushed towards the crowd by crossing the road divider. The injured have been shifted to the HIMS hospital in Hassan.
According to one of the villagers, the procession of Ganesha idol started at 8 pm from the pendal and reached Belur-Bilikere National highway 373 by 8.30 pm, where the accident occurred.
The driver of the truck had allegedly consumed alcohol and escaped from the scene immediately after the accident. Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna, who rushed to the spot and directed the police to shift the injured to the HIMS hospital.
Blaming the police for the accident, HD Revanna has also urged the government to order a probe into the incident. He said the government should consider the accident seriously and take immediate steps to release Rs 10 lakh each in compensation for the kin of the deceased.
Deputy commissioner KS Latha Kumari visited the spot.
MLC Suraj Revanna alleged over lapses on the part of the police for the incident, as no police were present when he visited, even though more than four thousand people took part in the procession.
Meanwhile, Hassan MP Shreyas Patel visited HIMS hospital.