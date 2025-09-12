Karnataka HC asks CNNL to clear encroachment of Cauvery kharab land in Srirangapatna

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL) and authorities of Srirangapatna to proceed against the petitioners against whom notices have been issued to vacate alleged encroachment of the Cauvery river kharab land in Srirangapatna, only after following the due process of law and giving them an opportunity of hearing, and not otherwise. The court made clear that this order will not come in the way of the authorities for removing any encroachment in the Cauvery river kharab area.

Justice MI Arun passed the order after recording the submission of the government advocate that people who have illegally occupied the kharab land are sought to be vacated through the impugned notices, and no action will be initiated against the lands which belong to private persons.

The government advocate made this submission in response to the petition filed by CK Vinay from Bengaluru, D Arjun and KS Shweta from Mysuru questioning the notices dated August 22, 2025, issued by the authorities.

The petitioners made authorities such as the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), CNNL, Deputy Commissioner of Mandya, Tahsildar of Srirangapatna and Chief Officer of City Municipal Council of Srirangapatna, as respondents to the petition.

The petitioners contended that they have not encroached upon any land as alleged, but instead they have purchased certain properties in Sy. No.175/1, 175/4 and 174/1 of Srirangapatna village, and they are in possession of the same in accordance with law, and the impugned notices are issued without hearing them.