Karnataka woman critical after being stabbed by neighbor over rejected marriage proposal

UDUPI: A 24-year-old woman was left critically injured after she was stabbed by her neighbour, Karthik (27), in Kokkarne, Brahmavara, on Friday morning, the day of her birthday.
The victim, Rakshita, daughter of Suresh Poojary and a resident of Chegribettu, Kokkarne, was attacked around 8.30 am near Puttanakatte while she was walking towards the bus stand. She works as a contract employee with the Survey Department in Brahmavara.
Police said the accused, who is her neighbour, attacked her with a knife after she refused to marry him. The victim’s family had objected to the proposed marriage, following which she had blocked his number two weeks ago. The rejection is believed to have triggered the assault.
Rakshita sustained severe stab injuries on her neck and on both sides of her chest near the ribs. Locals rushed her to Kasturba Medical College (KMC) Hospital, Manipal, where doctors said her condition remains critical.
According to police sources, the incident occurred on her birthday, adding to the shock of her family members.
Brahmavara police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. Officials said the accused fled the spot soon after the assault, but efforts are on to trace and apprehend him.