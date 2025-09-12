Legislatures turning into political blame game arenas, rues Om Birla

He cautioned that disruptions, stalemates and repeated adjournments only hurt democracy and erode public trust. On the declining number of legislature sittings, limited time for debate and frequent disruptions, Birla stressed the need to strengthen India’s culture of debate.

“The people of India do not expect noise; they expect solutions. Constructive debate leads to better laws, better laws ensure effective governance, and effective governance strengthens people’s trust,” he said.

Deputy Chairman in the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh regretted that presiding officers had to spend more time keeping the House in order than running the business.

“When there was no infrastructure, debates were enriching as members used to conduct themselves... India has enormous potential to emerge as an economic power, and at a time of global uncertainty, stability is the most-valued currency,” Singh remarked.

CM Siddaramaiah observed that “democracy is endangered less by external enemies and more by its inner corrosion, when debate is replaced by despotism, when dialogue becomes monologue, and when legislatures turn into instruments of partisanship rather than arenas of the common good”.

“Public trust depends not on unanimity, but on authenticity, on whether citizens feel their voices, however diverse, find genuine echo within the halls of their legislatures. The ability to listen, disagree, and yet build consensus is the highest test of parliamentary maturity,” he stated. Assembly Speaker UT Khader, Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, DCM DK Shivakumar, and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil were present.