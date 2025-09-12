Mangaluru colleges begin drug tests on students, focus on counselling over punishment

MANGALURU: In a significant step towards combating the drug menace among youth, several colleges in Mangaluru city have voluntarily started conducting random blood tests on students to detect narcotics consumption. The initiative follows an appeal by the Mangaluru City Police, aimed at early intervention and prevention rather than punishment.
Over the past three months, 1,211 students across 40 colleges have undergone random drug testing. Of these, 10 students tested positive for narcotic substances. However, in a progressive approach, no criminal cases were filed against them. Instead, the students were sent for counselling, and the information helped the police trace and arrest drug peddlers responsible for supplying the substances.
To avoid stigma and allegations of targeting, police officers do not directly participate in the testing process. Instead, they remain present on campus in plain clothes to offer support if required. This low-profile involvement has encouraged greater cooperation from educational institutions and students.
A QR code system introduced by the police to gather anonymous tips about drug users and peddlers has also seen an encouraging response. According to Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, the initiative has exceeded expectations in terms of student participation. “We are getting more response than anticipated,” he stated.
These QR codes have been prominently displayed in all colleges, allowing students to share information confidentially. Several NGOs have also stepped in to support the police in handling these tips, ensuring that the anonymity of informants is protected.
In addition to campus initiatives, Mangaluru City Police have conducted over 600 random drug tests in public places over the past three months. Many individuals tested positive, but officials report a noticeable decline in the proportion of positive cases since these random checks began—a trend Commissioner Reddy described as a “positive sign.”
Currently, out of 113 colleges within Mangaluru City Police limits, only 40 have initiated random testing. The police plan to review the progress of this initiative every three months and continue to encourage more institutions to come forward and join the effort.
Commissioner Reddy emphasised the importance of community involvement, urging students, colleges, and citizens to stay alert and report any suspicious activity.