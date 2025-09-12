Mangaluru colleges begin drug tests on students, focus on counselling over punishment

MANGALURU: In a significant step towards combating the drug menace among youth, several colleges in Mangaluru city have voluntarily started conducting random blood tests on students to detect narcotics consumption. The initiative follows an appeal by the Mangaluru City Police, aimed at early intervention and prevention rather than punishment.

Over the past three months, 1,211 students across 40 colleges have undergone random drug testing. Of these, 10 students tested positive for narcotic substances. However, in a progressive approach, no criminal cases were filed against them. Instead, the students were sent for counselling, and the information helped the police trace and arrest drug peddlers responsible for supplying the substances.

To avoid stigma and allegations of targeting, police officers do not directly participate in the testing process. Instead, they remain present on campus in plain clothes to offer support if required. This low-profile involvement has encouraged greater cooperation from educational institutions and students.