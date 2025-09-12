Sub-committee to study providing job security

BENGALURU: The state government will set up a Cabinet sub-committee to study the feasibility of providing job security to government employees on contract.

Law Minister HK Patil said the sub-committee will make recommendations to the Cabinet on the pros and cons of providing job security and all other facilities to workers (those referred to as employees) who are serving on a contract basis in various departments and corporations/boards of the Karnataka government.

He said the sub-committee will decide on the recruitment of outsourced workers in various departments and corporations/boards under the departments for the welfare of all workers in the state. He said in government programmes, revised guidelines for protocols was approved by the cabinet, including invitation card format and number of people to be seated on the stage.