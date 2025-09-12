Sub-committee to study providing job security

BENGALURU: The state government will set up a Cabinet sub-committee to study the feasibility of providing job security to government employees on contract.
Law Minister HK Patil said the sub-committee will make recommendations to the Cabinet on the pros and cons of providing job security and all other facilities to workers (those referred to as employees) who are serving on a contract basis in various departments and corporations/boards of the Karnataka government.
He said the sub-committee will decide on the recruitment of outsourced workers in various departments and corporations/boards under the departments for the welfare of all workers in the state. He said in government programmes, revised guidelines for protocols was approved by the cabinet, including invitation card format and number of people to be seated on the stage.
He said the Cabinet approved to give provision to the department minister in deciding number of people on the stage, which should not be more than nine and in some extreme cases, it should not exceed 13 people at a time. “Even if the person is big, if he is not invited or listed, it is called indiscipline,’’ he said.
The district in- charge minister also has power to finalise the names. The Cabinet also approved the draft notification of the Bio-diesel (B-100) Blending with High Speed Diesel for Transportation Purposes (licensing) Order, 2022. Till now, sale of bio-diesel blending was not allowed in outlets.
The Karnataka Bio Energy Development Board will be the nodal agency. It will be like ethanol. This will be sold outside petrol pumps with licence,” Patil said.