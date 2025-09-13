11 Bengaluru cops suspended for protecting drug peddlers

BENGALURU: 11 police personnel, including the Chamarajpet police inspector attached to the West Division of Bengaluru City Police have been suspended for colluding with drug peddlers to sell narcotics under police protection. They have been suspended pending a departmental inquiry for their alleged involvement with the gang.

The officers have been accused of working with drug peddlers who were selling narcotics in and around the West Division, and of receiving money in exchange for providing them protection.

The suspended officials include Chamarajpet Inspector T Manjanna, Head Constables Ramesh and Shivraj, and Constables Madhusudan, Prasanna, Shankar Belagali, and Anand. From the JJ Nagar police station, constables- Basavanna, Mahesh Kumar, and Anand have also been suspended.