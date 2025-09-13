Caste survey to cost Rs 420 crore; report likely by December: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: The Social and Educational Survey, called the caste census more informally, will be conducted from September 22 to October 7 by as many as 1.75 lakh enumerators, covering over 7 crore population of the state. The survey is estimated to cost Rs 420 crore and the report is expected to be ready by December this year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told the media here on Friday.
He said the Kantharaju and Jayaprakash Hegde caste census reports are old and based on a survey conducted in 2015. Madhusudhan Naik, who heads the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, has been entrusted with the new survey. The state has over two crore families.
“Through the new survey, we aim to get data on our government’s guarantee schemes. The commission has assured us that the report would be submitted by December,’’ he said.
“The government chose 1.75 lakh school teachers as enumerators as Dasara vacation is coming up. Each enumerator will cover 120-150 houses and will be paid Rs 20,000. Though the enumeration will cost Rs 325 crore, the state government will pay Rs 420 crore. If needed, the government will pay more,” he said.
Several technologies will be used in the survey to make it accurate and comprehensive. Each household will be geo-tagged using the Revenue Registration Number of electricity meters and will be given a Unique Household ID (UHID). So far, UHID has been issued to 1.55 lakh homes. Asha workers will visit each house and give the format that has 60 questions. When enumerators visit, people can answer these questions.
CM: Caste census will be completed on time
“During the data collection process, ration cards and Aadhaar details will be linked to mobile numbers. This will ensure duplication is eliminated,’’ Siddaramaiah said.
On caste names like Vokkaliga Christian and Christian Kuruba, he said the commission will take a final decision on it. Since they are converted, they will be considered Christians, he added.
The number of days allotted for the survey is enough and it will be completed on time, he said. Asked about survey questions on government schemes, he said the government wants to know if the schemes are reaching the people.
Online survey available
Appealing everyone to take part in the survey, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said they have made a provision for online survey. One can login to https://kscbc.karnataka.gov.in and take part in the enumeration. People can contact 8050770004 if they face any issue.
What’s there in the survey
The survey will ask about one’s religion, caste, education qualification, mother tongue, marital status, health insurance, computer literacy, loan taken, land ownership, facilities like toilets, water supply, livestock and other details.
The survey will seek information on automobile and electronic items people own. There will be questions about facilities like playground, park, internet connectivity, roads and more.