Caste survey to cost Rs 420 crore; report likely by December: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: The Social and Educational Survey, called the caste census more informally, will be conducted from September 22 to October 7 by as many as 1.75 lakh enumerators, covering over 7 crore population of the state. The survey is estimated to cost Rs 420 crore and the report is expected to be ready by December this year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told the media here on Friday.

He said the Kantharaju and Jayaprakash Hegde caste census reports are old and based on a survey conducted in 2015. Madhusudhan Naik, who heads the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, has been entrusted with the new survey. The state has over two crore families.

“Through the new survey, we aim to get data on our government’s guarantee schemes. The commission has assured us that the report would be submitted by December,’’ he said.

“The government chose 1.75 lakh school teachers as enumerators as Dasara vacation is coming up. Each enumerator will cover 120-150 houses and will be paid Rs 20,000. Though the enumeration will cost Rs 325 crore, the state government will pay Rs 420 crore. If needed, the government will pay more,” he said.

Several technologies will be used in the survey to make it accurate and comprehensive. Each household will be geo-tagged using the Revenue Registration Number of electricity meters and will be given a Unique Household ID (UHID). So far, UHID has been issued to 1.55 lakh homes. Asha workers will visit each house and give the format that has 60 questions. When enumerators visit, people can answer these questions.