Only enumeration will be done for caste survey: Karnataka CM

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Following objections raised by a few people before the party high command, the caste survey will be conducted again but it will be only enumeration.

The previous survey has been accepted in principle, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Gouribidanur on Wednesday. He was speaking to the press during the inauguration of the KUSUM C Solar Scheme.

The socio-economic caste census was conducted in 2015-16, and, as almost ten years have gone by, an enumeration survey will be conducted to include those who were left out, and will be completed within the stipulated period, he added.

On including Tumakuru in Greater Bengaluru Authority, the chief minister said the cabinet will discuss in detail, but so far no decision has been taken. Replying to a question on the BJP demanding his resignation, the CM said the BJP is trying to do politics over the stampede, and asked whether the BJP had demanded any resignations when people had died in the Kumbh Mela stampede, or when a bridge collapsed in Gujarat.

He added that a commission has been formed and it would submit its report within a month. The CM said the Congress government has sufficient funds to take up development works despite spending huge amounts on guarantee schemes. Last year, capital expenditure was Rs 52,000 crore, and this year it has been increased to Rs 83,000 crore, he said.