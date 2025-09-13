Ex-MLA’s SUV with fake number abandoned near DCM Shivakumar’s house

BENGALURU: Sadashivanagar police registered a case against the owner of a white Toyota Fortuner for using a fake number plate. The SUV was found abandoned on 18th Cross, 7A Main Road in Sadashivanagar, near Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s residence, around 10.30am Sunday.

Traffic police, after noticing the vehicle, searched for the driver and failing to find anyone, contacted the owner based on the number plate, registered at Electronics City RTO. The call was answered by a person called H Deepak, who told the police that his SUV was parked in the basement of his house. On closer inspection, police found a fake number plate fixed on the actual number plate registered in Bengaluru South district RTO.

After seizing the car, police issued notice to a certain Manjunath, a resident of Basaveshwara Layout in Bidadi town, for using a fake number plate, but did not get any response. It was later discovered that the SUV belongs to former Magadi MLA Manju A.

Confirming that the SUV belongs to him, Manju told the media that he had given it to his friend Krishnamurthy to use. “I don’t know why a fake number plate was being used on my SUV. I got to know about it through my friends. I have discussed it with my advocate,” the former MLA said.

Constable M Manu, attached to Sadashivanagar Traffic police station, filed a complaint with Sadashivanagar police. A case of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (BNS 318(4), forgery (BNS 338) and using a forged document or electronic record (BNS 340(2)) was registered by police.