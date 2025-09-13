From landslides to livelihoods: Sharavathi project runs into green roadblock

HONNAVAR (UTTARA KANNADA) : Any large-scale development project in India is bound to run into opposition these days, given its perceived environmental implications and heightened awareness among people about ecological consequences. Sharavathi Pumped Storage Hydro Electricity Project at Linganamakki in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada is a case in point.

Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) is determined to go ahead with the proposed 2,000 MW project, touted as the largest pumped storage project in the country. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has given the project its nod. The KPCL says that damage to the forest area will be limited. But locals are up in arms against the project.

Organisations such as Nimma Sharavathi (Nadi Kanive) Ulisi Horata Samithi and others have launched awareness programmes against the proposed project. “We need to save the Sharavathi river and the evergreen forest patch of Sharavathi valley. To secure future generations from landslides, we should explore alternative energy sources and ensure sustainable development,” the Samithi said.

Ecologists have raised their concerns. Citing his decades-long study, Dr Amit Hegde, a senior research fellow working in the Centre for Wildlife Studies, appealed to the authorities to reconsider the proposed project. “We have the luxury to relocate and rebuild. Amphibians and reptiles do not. Development must never come at the cost of unique habitats.

We cannot create another Western Ghats—we must, at the very least, draw a line. I urge the authorities to reconsider the project and prioritise the long-term conservation of the Sharavathi Valley’s unique herpetofauna for future generations,” says Hegde.