Karnataka committed to raise Almatti dam height: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

SHIVAMOGGA: Reacting to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ statement that he will not allow a gazette notification on increasing the height of Alamatti dam, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said here on Friday, “Fadnavis, you are not the judge. Our water is our right. As per the court order, the state is permitted to raise the height of the dam to 524 metre from the existing 518 metre. We are waiting for the gazette notification and you can’t stop it.”

Offering the bagina at the Bhadra Reservoir Project, Shivakumar said, “If we go to elections on this issue, your party (BJP) will be trounced.

A special cabinet meeting has been called on September 16 and we are finalising this issue to give relief to farmers. We want to support the farming community, but your policies are anti-farmer. BJP leaders have to understand it first.”

He said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced Rs 5,300 crore in the budget for the Upper Krishna Project, but former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai failed to get the amount. “Not even a single rupee was sanctioned. You could not live up to your promise.

Congress will raise a fight over this issue and provide justice to people,” he added. The Congress government has already spent Rs 10,000 crore on the project, he added.