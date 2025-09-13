Karnataka govt notifies Rs 200 cap on cinema tickets

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday notified amendments to the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 2014, capping movie ticket prices at a maximum of Rs 200 across all theatres and multiplexes in the state. The new rules, finalised after reviewing public objections and suggestions, will come into effect following their publication in the official gazette.

According to the order issued under the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Act, 1964, the Rs 200 cap will apply to screenings of films in all languages and is exclusive of taxes. However, multi-screen cinemas with premium facilities and a seating capacity of 75 or fewer have been exempted from the cap.

Welcoming the move, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President M Narasimhalu on Friday said, “After years of discussions on ticket rates, we finally have a gazette notification fixing affordable rates for the people of Karnataka. This will make it easier for audiences to return to theatres.”