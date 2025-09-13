Newborn girl sold for Rs 10,000 in Karnataka; two ASHA workers among four booked

HOSAPETE : In a disturbing incident that surfaced days later, a newborn girl was allegedly sold for Rs 10,000 at the government-run 60-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Hospete. The incident took place on August 31 and has prompted the police to file a case against four individuals, including two ASHA workers.

A woman from Kamalapur village of the Hosapete taluk delivered the baby girl at the hospital on August 26. Just five days later, the infant was reportedly sold to Karibasappa, a resident of Hagaribommanahalli, police said.

Following a tip-off received by the Child Helpline, Chidanand, the coordinator of the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), filed a complaint. As per the complaint, the incident came to light a bit late after one of the hospital sources hinted to the official.

Both the ASHA workers who were arrested were identified as Kavita M and Nagarathana. Police said that two ASHA workers convinced the mother and offered an amount to sell the baby. A case has been registered at the Town police station, and the child has since been rescued.

The baby is placed under the care of a government-run special adoption centre.

The complaint names Kavithaa and Manimala, the other two who are also involved in the trafficking.