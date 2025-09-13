Shabby probes beat purpose of SIT, give advantage to culprits: Karnataka Special Court

BENGALURU: The Special Court for the trial of cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act has raised serious questions over the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka Lokayukta probing illegal mining filing ‘B’ reports (closure reports) and letting off the prime accused in the chargesheet in many cases.

The Special Court said, “Needless to say, the SIT has been constituted to undertake the investigation and subject the real culprits of illegal mining in the state to law, to protect the public property and prevent the huge financial loss at the hands of the vested interests.

But the shabby, poor and incomplete investigation at the cost of the valuable time, huge manpower and public money not only defeats the very purpose for which the SIT came into existence, but also becomes an advantage for the true culprits to escape from their criminal liabilities. In fact, the investigation at the hands of the SIT in all other cases which are pending before this court is no better than this condition.

Many cases are seen to have ended in filing of ‘B’ Reports (closure reports), and the go-by given to the prime accused persons in a considerable number of cases pending before this court.”

The court ordered that a copy of this order be sent to the SIT chief to ensure further investigation and submit an additional report within two months.