Veerashaiva-Lingayats, Vokkaligas prepare for Backward Classes census

BENGALURU: Following the release of the latest Backward Classes Commission handbook, Karnataka’s two dominant communities — the Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas — are holding preparatory meetings at the district and taluk levels to ensure their numbers are fairly represented. Some leaders allege there are repetitions in the caste and sub-caste listings.

Renuka Prasanna, Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha secretary, voiced strong concern over the new list, which expands the number of sub-castes from 79 in the previous edition to 139. However, he claims the increase is deceptive — many entries are repetitions or variations of the same caste under different codes and spellings. They plan to address the media on these issues shortly, he told TNIE.

“For example, Veereshwar Lingayat is listed under code 1524, but is a duplication of code 0871, which is already listed as Veerashaiva Lingayat. Similarly, code 1525 lists Veerashaiva Lingayat Jangam, while 0558 lists Jangam Lingayat and 0846 lists Lingayat Jangam — all are the same community but split arbitrarily,” Prasanna explained.

Other redundant entries include Lingayat Kavadiga (0676), Kammara Lingayat (0617), Kumbara Lingayat (0625), and Kamsala Lingayat (0628), which appear elsewhere under marginally altered names, causing confusion.

Though disappointed that it’s “too late to correct the list now” because enumeration begins in a few days, Prasanna said this would be treated as academic and legal groundwork for future representation.