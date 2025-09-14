At Bangalore Turf Club, you can bet after race is finished!

BENGALURU: Split seconds matter when horses gallop towards the winning post. Pride, fortune and many lives are in the fray when people bet on the outcome of races. Now, can you think of a racing club which allows people to bet as late as an hour after the race has started?

It is all happening at Bangalore Turf Club (BTC). A forensic audit by a reputed private firm has reportedly revealed many alleged irregularities at BTC, including betting after race time, reuse of tickets to let in more people, and lack of transparency in infrastructure and services contracts.

The report looked at income and expenditure from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2024, at the BTC. Sources said the private firm had recently submitted the report to the BTC management.

On betting after the start of the race, the report has stated that in 731 out of 88.57 lakh tickets, the betting time was after the race start time. The time difference ranged from one second to one hour.