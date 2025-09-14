Back to ballot papers; Karnataka government raises its stakes

The Karnataka Government’s decision to revert to ballot papers for elections to local bodies appears to be more of a political move to keep the pot boiling in Congress’s campaign against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the electoral system, than building voters’ trust. Congress – especially the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi – has been aggressively campaigning against the Election Commission and the electoral system.

In a move that is seen as an effort to give more credence to the party’s ongoing campaign, the state cabinet recently decided to recommend to the State Election Commission (SEC) to replace EVMs with ballot papers in local body elections, though the former is commonly used in elections across the country.

In a candid admission to the reasons behind the government’s thinking, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar described it as a “political decision” as the party believes in the ballot paper system.

Further, the Congress leader stated that the party has consistently expressed its dissatisfaction over the EVMs. Now that an opportunity has arisen, they have decided to opt for ballot papers and that there was nothing wrong in it.

The State Government may be well within its rights to decide on opting for ballot papers in the local body polls, but when it is making such a significant change, it needs to clearly spell out the reasons and take all stakeholders into confidence.

It is the duty and responsibility of the State Government to explain to the commoner the rationale behind taking a step back in terms of the electoral system.