Chinnaswamy Stadium: Power supply not to be restored soon

BENGALURU: Power supply to Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is also known as Karnataka State Cricket Association Stadium, is not likely to be restored anytime soon. The Bangalore Electric Supply Company Ltd (Bescom) cut power supply to the stadium on June 30, 2025, following a request by the Fire and Emergency Services Department, citing violations.

The decision followed a horrific stampede near the stadium during RCB’s victory celebrations on June 4, in which 11 people died and 71 people were injured.

Now, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board too is looking into violations by the stadium.

‘Stadium had not complied with fire safety regulations’

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has learnt that a large number of diesel generators are being used at the stadium, after meeting a part of its power demand from a large array of solar panels. “We are checking air and noise pollution levels from these generators and collating data,” said a KSPCB official, not wanting to be named.

Bescom Managing Director N Shiva Shankara, said, “Power supply to the stadium was cut on the request of the Fire Department. The stadium management had requested us to restore power supply, but we have not done it. They had also approached the court, but permission was not given. They are using solar power and diesel generators. Power supply will be restored when we get government or court orders.”