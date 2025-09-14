Deve Gowda wants aid enhanced, CM Siddaramaiah rules it out

HASSAN: While former prime minister Rajya Sabha member HD Deve Gowda said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should increase the compensation to Rs 10 Lakh for the family of each of the deceased on humanitarian grounds, the latter ruled out any such proposal.

Gowda said the accident could have been averted if the police had put the barricades on either side of the road.

The Chief Minister said that government has paid Rs 5 lakh compensation to the vitim and ruled out the deamnd for an increase in compensation.

Meanwhile, Gowda said that he decided to visit Mosalehosahalli village, the village where the accident occurred, despite his ill health as his mother was brought up there.

The Janata Dal (Secular) supremo also informed that the party has decided to give Rs 25,000 for seriously injured people, Rs 20,000 for majorly injured, and Rs 15,000 for minorly injured.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said that the BJP in the past has not paid high compensation and is now pressing for Rs 10 lakh relief. The CM said it is the responsibility of the government to pay compensation whenever tragedies occur and console the kin of the affected families.