Increasing forest cover tough task with infrastructure projects seeking space in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Forest are shrinking. Various government departments and private organsiations are keen to make use of forest land not just for laying cables and water lines, but for setting up minor and mega power projects, hydro-electric, infrastructure and mining projects.
Latest in the list is the Mines and Geology Department. It is seeking permission to re-open closed mines for auction, extraction and exploration of ores in new areas. The plea is on for gold exploration in Chikkamagaluru and reopening mines in Kolar and Ballari, saying it will help increase revenue to the state exchequer, said a senior forest department official.
“While most applications are for small works like laying cables, providing water connection, telephone lines, mobile phone towers and so on for rural areas and people staying inside the forests, but if they are all piled up then the area sought increases. If these projects along with mining projects are tallied and approved then the state will stand lose 8000 Ha of forest land and if power projects are also included then the figure will increase to over 10,000Ha of forest land,” the official added.
The number of applications for road works are also rising, said another official. As per forest rules and Wildlife Protection Act, no permission for laying new roads can be given inside forests. So the proposals come for widening or improving existing roads, the official added.
As per 2023 Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change report, Karnataka has 40,67,822 Ha of forest land.
On September 11, 2025, during Martyrs’ Day observation, Chief Minister Siddarmaiah directed the state forest department officials to increase the green cover in Karnataka from existing 20%.
“With increasing applications, most carrying foot notes and directions coming from eminent state politicians and ministers to clear the files, it is difficult to increase the forest area. Land for developmental works has to be given and facilities to tribals and forest dwellers also needs to be provided, as per the CM’s directions,” the official added.
Increasing and maintaining contiguous forest patches has also become difficult as land under compensatory afforestation is offered in non-forest urban areas, where greening is difficult. “Applications are made seeking land in Chikkamagalur and Sharavathy, and compensatory land is being offered in Bidar and Raichur is ironical. Some diversion proposals are also before the Union ministry for clearance,” the official pointed.
According to forest department data, over 400 Ha of forest land was diverted for mining 50 years back which were closed down over time. From March 2023 to April 2025, forest department has diverted 32,699.59 Ha of forest land for non-forestry works. On till March 2024 fiscal 807 forest clearances were given and 3,2422.55Ha of forest land was diverted. Till April 15, 2025, 143 projects were approved to divert 277.038Ha of forest land.