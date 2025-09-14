Increasing forest cover tough task with infrastructure projects seeking space in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Forest are shrinking. Various government departments and private organsiations are keen to make use of forest land not just for laying cables and water lines, but for setting up minor and mega power projects, hydro-electric, infrastructure and mining projects.

Latest in the list is the Mines and Geology Department. It is seeking permission to re-open closed mines for auction, extraction and exploration of ores in new areas. The plea is on for gold exploration in Chikkamagaluru and reopening mines in Kolar and Ballari, saying it will help increase revenue to the state exchequer, said a senior forest department official.

“While most applications are for small works like laying cables, providing water connection, telephone lines, mobile phone towers and so on for rural areas and people staying inside the forests, but if they are all piled up then the area sought increases. If these projects along with mining projects are tallied and approved then the state will stand lose 8000 Ha of forest land and if power projects are also included then the figure will increase to over 10,000Ha of forest land,” the official added.

The number of applications for road works are also rising, said another official. As per forest rules and Wildlife Protection Act, no permission for laying new roads can be given inside forests. So the proposals come for widening or improving existing roads, the official added.

As per 2023 Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change report, Karnataka has 40,67,822 Ha of forest land.

On September 11, 2025, during Martyrs’ Day observation, Chief Minister Siddarmaiah directed the state forest department officials to increase the green cover in Karnataka from existing 20%.