Proposed steel plant in Koppal sparks fresh fears among residents

KOPPAL: Residents and several organisations in Koppal are protesting against the State Government’s plan to set up a Rs 2,345 crore steel plant near the town, citing serious health and pollution concerns.
The announcement to set up the plant comes just a week after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the district. During his visit, Siddaramaiah pointed to the Union Government granting environmental clearance for a different factory, but assured locals of his administration’s support. “Though the Centre has issued an environment clearance certificate for the factory, our government will be with the people and is committed to the decision taken by Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara seer of Gavi Mutt,” the CM had said.
However, the new project, announced by Industries Minister MB Patil on social media, has undermined that sense of assurance. Patil called it a “big win for Karnataka’s steel plant industry”, revealing that Japanese giant Sumitomo will invest in the state-of-the-art facility.
The news was met with alarm in Koppal, a region already grappling with industrial pollution. Residents worry how they can continue to live healthy lives as many have reported existing health issues they attribute to nearby industries.
This is not the first time the community has rallied against such a project. Just a few months ago, Koppal witnessed major protests against another large steel plant, with residents rallying to express fears over blacksmoke and respiratory problems. Many now fear that this new development may force them to relocate.
Green activist Chandru Doddamani said, “All leaders, including many ministers, know about the present condition of Koppal, and still they are trying to continue the industrial revolution here. Despite a series of protests and a video from the Gavi Mutt seer highlighting the horrible situation, the leaders are only thinking about industry. Residents must join like-minded organisations and protest to save Koppal,” he said.