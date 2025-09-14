Proposed steel plant in Koppal sparks fresh fears among residents

KOPPAL: Residents and several organisations in Koppal are protesting against the State Government’s plan to set up a Rs 2,345 crore steel plant near the town, citing serious health and pollution concerns.

The announcement to set up the plant comes just a week after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the district. During his visit, Siddaramaiah pointed to the Union Government granting environmental clearance for a different factory, but assured locals of his administration’s support. “Though the Centre has issued an environment clearance certificate for the factory, our government will be with the people and is committed to the decision taken by Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara seer of Gavi Mutt,” the CM had said.

However, the new project, announced by Industries Minister MB Patil on social media, has undermined that sense of assurance. Patil called it a “big win for Karnataka’s steel plant industry”, revealing that Japanese giant Sumitomo will invest in the state-of-the-art facility.