Sugar Cosmetics and Myntra launch Gen-Z focused brand

BENGALURU: The e-lifestyle market in India is steadily growing, with nearly 175 million shoppers. However, beauty purchases still make up only 16% of all transactions, and per capita consumption of beauty products remains low compared to other countries. Tapping into this opportunity and targeting Gen-Z consumers who prioritise beauty and convenience, Sugar Cosmetics and Myntra have launched a new brand: Molten Beauty.

Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha explained, “Gen-Z doesn’t like labels, so we’ve created products that go beyond conventional skincare and makeup. It’s beauty that is breathable, weightless and melts into your skin.” She added that Myntra’s reach, technology and customer understanding formed the foundation of this partnership.

Vineeta Singh, founder of Sugar Cosmetics, said the goal was to create a ‘skin-first’ brand that combines care and colour into a hybrid formula. “These products feel like your second skin, not like you’re wearing makeup. Beauty has become a burden with long routines — Gen-Z doesn’t have time for that. The idea is minimal effort, maximum payoff,” she said.

Developed over the last 12-15 months in Sugar’s R&D labs, all Molten Beauty products were tested on individuals under 30. Test results will be published alongside product listings, with the list of full ingredients and transparency.