The spirit of democracy lies in constructive debate, says Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said on Saturday that the spirit of democracy lies in constructive debate within legislative Houses.

“Debates are not merely for expressing differences but for arriving at solutions. When the ruling and opposition parties engage meaningfully, policymaking becomes stronger, fairer, and more visionary, instilling public confidence that decisions are being made in the national interest,” he said.

He was addressing the valedictory function of the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference held in Bengaluru.

The Governor cautioned against the growing trend of disruptions, slogans, and indiscipline that undermine the dignity of legislatures. “The legislature is not just a law-making body; it is a temple of public aspirations. Every debate here impacts the lives of citizens. The public watches closely, and therefore debates must be held with seriousness, decorum, and respect,” he said.

He said the Chairman and the Speaker are guardians of the Legislature and their responsibilities, maintaining discipline, ensuring constructive debate, and guiding proceedings, are central to the smooth and meaningful functioning of democracy. He said legislators should focus on critical issues such as education, health, employment, social justice, women’s empowerment, and rural development.