BJP slams CM Siddaramaiah over conversion remark

BENGALURU: BJP on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his comment on religious conversions. The CM told reporters in Mysuru on Saturday that people were converting to other religions because of inequality in society.
Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka asked the CM if there is no inequality among Muslims. “If there was equality, why was there opposition for triple talaq,” he asked.
Ashoka said, “In Hinduism, there were people like Dr BR Ambedkar, Swami Vivekananda and Basavanna, who tried to eradicate inequality. But it was not the case with Islam. Siddaramaiah should speak like a responsible CM.”
Putting in his comments, former minister and BJP MLC CT Ravi has written to the CM, saying, “There is inequality within Congress. Senior Congress leader KN Rajanna had to lose his ministership just because he did not agree with Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of ‘Vote Chori’. Is this not inequality? Deputy CM DK Shivakumar had to apologise for singing the RSS anthem in the Assembly... Isn’t this intolerance?”
Caste census to secure CM’s chair, says Bommai
Haveri MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai said the Constitution recognises only six religions and only those should be listed in the upcoming caste census. “A new column has been created called ‘Converted Christians’. They have made it appear like a separate religion. This is illegal, unconstitutional, and politically motivated. Conversions happen on both sides. But why has the CM given legitimacy only to conversions to Christianity,” the former CM asked.
He also said there is no need for caste in the social and economic survey. “Siddaramaiah has told the commission to give the caste census report in December. Meanwhile, the DK Shivakumar faction is saying there will be a leadership change in December and he will become CM. The CM is preparing to politically use the caste census report to secure his chair,” the MP added.
He said the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha has become completely Congress-dominated. “The Mahasabha should not create confusion. One time they say it is a new religion, another time Veerashaiva, then Lingayat, and after that Veerashaiva-Lingayat,” he said.