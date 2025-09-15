BJP slams CM Siddaramaiah over conversion remark

BENGALURU: BJP on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his comment on religious conversions. The CM told reporters in Mysuru on Saturday that people were converting to other religions because of inequality in society.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka asked the CM if there is no inequality among Muslims. “If there was equality, why was there opposition for triple talaq,” he asked.

Ashoka said, “In Hinduism, there were people like Dr BR Ambedkar, Swami Vivekananda and Basavanna, who tried to eradicate inequality. But it was not the case with Islam. Siddaramaiah should speak like a responsible CM.”

Putting in his comments, former minister and BJP MLC CT Ravi has written to the CM, saying, “There is inequality within Congress. Senior Congress leader KN Rajanna had to lose his ministership just because he did not agree with Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of ‘Vote Chori’. Is this not inequality? Deputy CM DK Shivakumar had to apologise for singing the RSS anthem in the Assembly... Isn’t this intolerance?”