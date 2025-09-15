DKS begins groundwork for GBA polls

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru in-charge minister DK Shivakumar, who is aspiring to become Chief Minister of Karnataka, is trying to turn elections to the five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) into a personal springboard.

With Opposition Leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launching the ‘vote chori’ campaign from Bengaluru, alleging malpractices in the LS polls, especially in Mahadevapura assembly constituency, Shivakumar appears to have grabbed it as an opportunity to test his mettle in the polls.

Interestingly, AICC member Sunil Kanugolu, who had worked as a strategist for the party’s thumping victory during the 2023 assembly polls, will be the coordinator for ministers in Bengaluru. Kanugolu’s team, which has been on duty in Kerala for the assembly polls, will soon land in the GBA, according to sources.

In a strategic move, MLCs who have some hold on the constituencies have been appointed to 10 assembly constituencies, to coordinate with ministers: D Srinivas (KR Puram), Ramoji

Gouda (Bommanahalli), Govindaraj (Dasarahalli), Nazir Ahmed (Chickpet), MR Seetharam(Yelahanka), Sudham Das (CV Raman Nagar), Ramesh Babu (Malleswaram), UB Venkatesh (Basavanagudi), Saleem Ahmed (Mahalakshmi Layout) and Nagaraj Yadav (Mahadevapura) and former deputy mayor L Srinivas (Padmanabha Nagar).