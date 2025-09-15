Express Dialogues |‘Guarantees lead to development, state economy is robust’

The State Government has so far spent close to Rs 1 lakh crore on five guarantee schemes. They will not be stopped under the Congress government and it is for subsequent governments to decide whether to implement them or not, said HM Revanna, Chairman, Guarantee Implementation Committee. In conversation with The New Indian Express, Revanna said the guarantee schemes have not impacted development, and 98 per cent of the people are happy.
What are the challenges in implementing the guarantee schemes?
There is a system in place to implement the schemes. I head the state-level committee and with me are five vice-chairmen. There are also 31 district presidents, five vice-presidents and other members, and five departments are involved. The Congress government has implemented such schemes whenever it’s come to power. When Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister, a 20-point programme was successfully implemented in Karnataka during Devaraja Urs’ time. Some of these which continue even today include pension for widows, the physically challenged and senior citizens. After Siddaramaiah became CM, the government implemented 165 schemes/programmes announced in our election manifesto. He introduced many bhagyas, including Anna Bhagya, Shaadi Bhagya, Shoe Bhagya and Ksheera Bhagya. He also waived off loans of the poor and started Indira Canteens. In June 2023, we initiated the Shakthi scheme, which has now entered the Golden Book of Records as more than 500 crore women have travelled since the scheme started. It empowers women. So far, the state government has spent close to Rs 1 lakh crore on all five schemes. Many people praise the schemes. Even the Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari lauded them, and said if there was no Anna Bhagya, many people would have suffered. Eminent economists have approved the guarantee scheme for women. On an average, each family gains Rs 5,000-6,000 per month from all the schemes.
How do you respond to criticism?
The BJP plays with people’s sentiments and we strive to provide a meaningful life to people. When money is rotated, employment opportunities are created, and GST collection happens. Karnataka tops the list in per capita income in the entire country, which could also be attributed to these schemes. Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra started such schemes after we did, under different names. They have been announced in Bihar too. Karnataka has not received the announced amount in the 15th Finance Commission, nor is it getting its due share of GST either. The Central government had assured us of funds for the Upper Bhadra Project, which is still pending. Despite all this, Karnataka is number one. Moreover, the common man is leading a peaceful life.
How many BPL cards will be removed?
There are certain yardsticks to give BPL cards. People filing income tax or those who have certain acreage of land are not eligible. Around 13.65 lakh ineligible BPL card holders have been identified. The Central government has also written to us to reduce the number of cards. The CM has given instructions to give cards only to the deserving. Since it’s a Central government order, it has to be done and is under process.
Hasn’t the guarantee implementation committee created dissatisfaction among MLAs?
Some MLAs may feel sidelined, but why didn’t they themselves initiate such schemes earlier? Very few impactful programmes have been introduced. Yediyurappa once promised farmer-centric budgets, but distributing sarees and bicycles had little effect. Our schemes ensure benefits without bias and MLAs are involved locally as taluk committee presidents.
Why do we need guarantee implementation committees when there is government machinery, and ministers to supervise implementation of the schemes?
After the schemes were announced, coordination was needed across five ministries. We streamlined committees, ensured remuneration for posts and released extra funds. Now, programmes, seminars and training camps at the district and taluk levels are running with better coordination. The intent of the committees is coordination. Senior ministers and additional chief secretaries are also involved. I am not a permanent man here; tomorrow I may be replaced.
When implementation is the state government’s responsibility, isn’t employing party workers with public funds blurring the line between party and government?
This was also raised in the Legislative Assembly and answered by the CM. Committees are not new -- Bagair Hukum, Ashraya and others function similarly. Every government sets up committees with MLAs or their nominees and local people to implement programmes.
According to the CAG report, capital expenditure has reduced by Rs 5,229 crore due to guarantees...
The function of the CAG is to ensure there is no financial misuse and that schemes are implemented properly. If funds are misused, they have the right to comment. Government money, taxpayers’ money, must not be misused, that’s what auditing is about.
Do you say the CAG report on guarantee schemes is wrong?
Yes, I believe it is not only incorrect, but also reflects unfair treatment and financial oversight. While many other committees could have been examined, this particular focus on guarantees seems targeted because it is a popular programme. The purpose of these programmes is to help people live peacefully. When spending large amounts like Rs 1 lakh crore, it’s necessary to allocate thousands of crores for guarantees. It is improper to criticize this allocation without understanding its intent.
People say the guarantees are burdening others and taxpayers...
Who exactly is raising these concerns? When BJP was in power, the budget was about Rs 2lakh crore; now it is Rs 4 lakh crore. While some people in cities discuss rate hikes, farmers face different realities. People willingly spend Rs 20 on bottled water. Milk price in Karnataka is the lowest compared to other states; 98 per cent of people are happy with the development.
Aren’t developmental works impacted due to the guarantees?
Spending Rs 52,000crore on guarantees is nothing but development work. Despite the development, some people fail to see it. In Mysuru, works worth Rs 1,700 crore have started. In Vijayapura, irrigation projects are happening. In Magadi, Rs 400 crore worth of works are initiated. They are condemning the programmes just for the sake of criticism.
MLAs complained to the high command that guarantees choked their funds...
This is a lie. Funds were given and continue to be given. First, we have to generate financial resources and then give funds to MLAs for development, what is wrong with it? BJP MLAs and MPs know Karnataka has not got its share from the Centre, but they will not speak about it.
How long should the guarantees continue? Will the amount be hiked?
We will not stop the schemes. It’s to be seen whether successive governments continue with them. If the state’s financial condition improves, the amount would be increased.
There were allegations that SCSP and TSP grants were diverted for guarantees?
Karnataka is the first state to implement the Act that SCP-TSP grants should be used for the uplift of deprived communities, and any diversion is punishable.
SC/STs are also beneficiaries of the guarantees. They constitute 24 per cent of the population. The five guarantees are beneficial, and we have not compromised on the uplift of these communities as our government brought in an Act to give quotas in contracts up to to Rs 1 crore to SC/STs and in allotting KIADB lands.
Despite being an experienced hand, you could not make the cut for Siddaramaiah’s cabinet. What are your comments?
It’s in the hands of the party high command and Siddaramaiah. I am not a member of either of the houses -- Legislative Assembly or Council. I am not after power and am happy with what I am given.
How many beneficiaries are there under Yuva Nidhi?
Participation is less. Many youths claim they were preparing for competitive examinations like KAS. We held three meetings to promote the guarantee scheme. We have a plan to give youths training at GTTC, create self-employment opportunities and make them employable.
It’s been two-and-half years since guarantees were implemented, the government must have learnt many things, any plans to revise?
We have a plan to weed out well-to-do families from the list of beneficiaries, starting with Anna Bhagya guarantee, and also issue smart cards to women under Shakthi guarantee. If a farm hand doesn’t get the guarantees but a landlord with tractors avails of them, it’s not justified.