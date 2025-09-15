Express Dialogues |‘Guarantees lead to development, state economy is robust’

The State Government has so far spent close to Rs 1 lakh crore on five guarantee schemes. They will not be stopped under the Congress government and it is for subsequent governments to decide whether to implement them or not, said HM Revanna, Chairman, Guarantee Implementation Committee. In conversation with The New Indian Express, Revanna said the guarantee schemes have not impacted development, and 98 per cent of the people are happy.

What are the challenges in implementing the guarantee schemes?

There is a system in place to implement the schemes. I head the state-level committee and with me are five vice-chairmen. There are also 31 district presidents, five vice-presidents and other members, and five departments are involved. The Congress government has implemented such schemes whenever it’s come to power. When Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister, a 20-point programme was successfully implemented in Karnataka during Devaraja Urs’ time. Some of these which continue even today include pension for widows, the physically challenged and senior citizens. After Siddaramaiah became CM, the government implemented 165 schemes/programmes announced in our election manifesto. He introduced many bhagyas, including Anna Bhagya, Shaadi Bhagya, Shoe Bhagya and Ksheera Bhagya. He also waived off loans of the poor and started Indira Canteens. In June 2023, we initiated the Shakthi scheme, which has now entered the Golden Book of Records as more than 500 crore women have travelled since the scheme started. It empowers women. So far, the state government has spent close to Rs 1 lakh crore on all five schemes. Many people praise the schemes. Even the Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari lauded them, and said if there was no Anna Bhagya, many people would have suffered. Eminent economists have approved the guarantee scheme for women. On an average, each family gains Rs 5,000-6,000 per month from all the schemes.