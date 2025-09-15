High demand for Erode cows in Coastal Karnataka as region struggles with milk shortage

MANGALURU: To tackle a persistent milk shortage, dairy farmers in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have turned to Erode, Tamil Nadu, known for its high-yielding dairy cows.

Over the past 18 months, more than 360 cows from Erode have been brought into the coastal districts, with support from the Dakshina Kannada Milk Union Limited (DKMUL). The move is part of a larger effort to close the gap between milk production and demand in the region.

While an average Jersey cow typically yields up to 15 litres of milk per day, cows sourced from Erode have shown the ability to produce nearly twice as much—up to 30 litres daily.