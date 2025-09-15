High demand for Erode cows in Coastal Karnataka as region struggles with milk shortage

MANGALURU: To tackle a persistent milk shortage, dairy farmers in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have turned to Erode, Tamil Nadu, known for its high-yielding dairy cows.
Over the past 18 months, more than 360 cows from Erode have been brought into the coastal districts, with support from the Dakshina Kannada Milk Union Limited (DKMUL). The move is part of a larger effort to close the gap between milk production and demand in the region.
While an average Jersey cow typically yields up to 15 litres of milk per day, cows sourced from Erode have shown the ability to produce nearly twice as much—up to 30 litres daily.
This significant difference in productivity has made Erode a preferred source for farmers seeking to enhance their output. DKMUL facilitates weekly visits to a cattle fair in Erode, held every Thursday, where its officials, including veterinarians, accompany interested farmers.
These teams assist in verifying the health and productivity of the animals before purchase, and DKMUL also bears the transportation and insurance costs involved.
An Erode cow costs anywhere between Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh. Additionally, DKMUL is further investing in embryo transfer technology, wherein fertilised embryos from superior donor cows are implanted into local cattle.
So far, 40 cows have undergone this procedure. Each procedure costs Rs 21,000 out of which the farmer's contribution is just Rs 1,000 while the rest is borne together by KMF, DKMUL and Rashtriya Gokul Mission.
DKMUL produce an estimated 3.97 lakh liters of milk each day, while demand stands at around 5 lakh litres. To make up the difference, milk is being procured from other districts, including Hassan, Mysuru, and Dharwad.
However, in the current financial year (2025–26), DKMUL has reported a 16% increase in daily milk collection compared to 2024–25, when the average stood at 3.42 lakh litres.
DKMUL president Raviraj Hegde attributes this rise to a combination of factors such as better pricing for milk procurement, distribution of silage (nutrient-rich green fodder), and strategic support to farmers.
DKMUL has fixed the procurement price at Rs 40.76 per liter for milk with 4.4% fat and 8.5% SNF (solids-not-fat), which Hegde says is the highest in the State.