MP: Pressure on SIT not to touch conspirators

BENGALURU: There is political pressure on the SIT not to touch those who conspired in the Dharmasthala case and the investigation is not proceeding as expected, nor according to police procedure, alleged former CM and Haveri BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai. Speaking to media in Bengaluru on Sunday, Bommai said after the complaint by the so-called “mask man” was found false, different complaints are being registered. “The SIT has responsibility and accountability. Let them submit a report soon and come out with a report on the investigation carried out so far,” he said.

He said the SIT has still not touched the main conspirators. “They are confident that the SIT will not come after them, that’s why they are issuing statements. New complaints are pouring in, and those too are being investigated. There is political pressure on the SIT not to go after the conspirators. That is why, so far, no one has been arrested. The SIT must give a report on the investigation done so far,” he added.

On the government moving ahead with data collection of guarantee scheme beneficiaries through the caste census, he said what relation do guarantees have with social and economic surveys? “This is a politically motivated survey. The Shivakumar camp is trying to use the caste census as a political weapon under the guise of collecting information for verifying guarantee beneficiaries,” he said.