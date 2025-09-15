Shivakumar, Dr Parameshwara trying their hand at ‘soft Hindutva’?

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar apologising to Congress and I.N.D.I.A alliance partners for reciting the RSS anthem in the Assembly, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara stoked a controversy by allegedly involving in a campaign run by BJP student wing ABVP.
These instances seem to be an attempt by Congress leaders to try their hand at ‘soft Hindutva’, which appears inevitable to garner votes.
A few days ago, Dr Parameshwara offered flowers to the idol of Rani Abbakka Devi at a procession taken out by ABVP across the state. When activists were in Tiptur, Parameshwara who was on an official visit met them and also took part in the procession.
“Abbakka was a patriot and Parameshwara’s gesture has nothing to do with politics,” said Leader of Opposition R Ashoka. ABVP Joint Secretary Guruprasad too echoed similar views and clarified that ABVP is a student organisation and Parameshwara is a home minister not just for one party or one set of people.
But his detractors spiralled the issue up and took it to the party high command. “Does any BJP leader take part in an event organised by Congress’ student wing NSUI,” asked a Congress leader.
Issuing a clarification, Parameshwara said, “I did not participate in any ABVP programme. On the way, I chanced upon the Rani Abbakka procession. Local Congress MLA Shadakshari and I were together. They (ABVP) called me and asked me to offer flowers and I did. If anyone disputes this, let them do so, I have no problem. I am a Congressman and I will die a Congressman. We also have political opponents, who may be within or outside the party. People of the entire state know who Parameshwara is. They have known what my politics is for the last 35 years. I do not need to prove it again and again.”
But many Congress politicians, especially leaders like Parameshwara, have addressed aspirations of local political outfits, irrespective of their political ideology.
During 2007-08, Parameshwara hosted ‘Shristi’-engineering students’ projects exhibition on his Siddhartha Engineering College campus and former MLA S Shafi Ahmed hosted a similar event on Ayurveda. Both the events were organised by ABVP.
Recently, Congress leaders, especially legislators, took part in Ganesha events in their respective towns, as these are crucial to nurture their voter base.