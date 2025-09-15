Shivakumar, Dr Parameshwara trying their hand at ‘soft Hindutva’?

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar apologising to Congress and I.N.D.I.A alliance partners for reciting the RSS anthem in the Assembly, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara stoked a controversy by allegedly involving in a campaign run by BJP student wing ABVP.

These instances seem to be an attempt by Congress leaders to try their hand at ‘soft Hindutva’, which appears inevitable to garner votes.

A few days ago, Dr Parameshwara offered flowers to the idol of Rani Abbakka Devi at a procession taken out by ABVP across the state. When activists were in Tiptur, Parameshwara who was on an official visit met them and also took part in the procession.

“Abbakka was a patriot and Parameshwara’s gesture has nothing to do with politics,” said Leader of Opposition R Ashoka. ABVP Joint Secretary Guruprasad too echoed similar views and clarified that ABVP is a student organisation and Parameshwara is a home minister not just for one party or one set of people.

But his detractors spiralled the issue up and took it to the party high command. “Does any BJP leader take part in an event organised by Congress’ student wing NSUI,” asked a Congress leader.