ASHA workers not to take part in survey work over unpaid dues

BENGALURU: Thousands of ASHA workers across the state have warned of not participating in the Social and Educational Survey (SES) 2025 in protest against non-payment of allowances to them for earlier assignments.

Karnataka State United ASHA Workers’ Association said ASHA workers have been asked to distribute survey forms, help people prepare documents, get answers to over 60 questions, and upload details on a mobile application.

Though reports suggested Rs 2,000 for this work, workers stated that no official notification has been issued so far.

ASHA workers were promised Rs 1,000 for the survey of beneficiaries under the guarantee schemes, but they were not paid. Payments for several such surveys done earlier have not been made, the association said. Though the state government promised a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000 from April 1, no payment has been made so far.

In the budget, only anganwadi and mid-day meal workers were promised a hike of Rs 1,000, ignoring ASHA workers, the association said.