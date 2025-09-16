Bengaluru may have 400 wards, to be official by September 26

BENGALURU: The cessation and division of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has paved the way for Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) with five municipal corporations and two zones per corporation to manage the city administration.

Now, wards are being carved out, which is a step closer to holding elections in Bengaluru.

It has been decided that the city will have 400 wards, said sources at the office of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar. These wards with names will be made official by September 26, they added.

“The decision has been taken on creating 110 wards under the Bengaluru West City Corporation, 63 in the Central City Corporation, 75 in the North City Corporation, 50 in the East City Corporation and 90-100 wards in the South City Corporation,” said a senior official from the DCM’s office.

The Central Corporation will have 63 wards spread across six Assembly constituencies - CV Raman Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Gandhinagar, Chamarajpet and Chickpet.

The East Corporation will have 50 wards in the KR Puram and Mahadevapura Assembly segments. “Initially, the decision was to have 60 wards, but the number was reduced as it will be difficult to administer those many wards,” the source said. A few parts of a ward in the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency have been split because of its geography and population, the source added.