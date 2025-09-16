Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT to seek legal opinion on mahazar

MANGALURU: The SIT is yet to decide on conducting mahazar at the Banglegudde area from where the skull produced as evidence in the case of alleged crimes in Dharmasthala village was picked up from.

An officer associated with the SIT said that they are seeking legal opinion as to how to proceed in connection with the mahazar.

Vittal Gowda, uncle of the late Sowjanya who was raped and murdered in 2012, who is a witness in the case as of now, had earlier claimed that he had found several human remains on the surface, including skulls while conducting a mahazar by the SIT officials in his presence.

Hence, SIT is planning to conduct the mahazar. But since the original complaint it received is of alleged burials, they are yet to decide on it.

“We are not sure whether to pick up the human remains from the surface as claimed by Gowda if we find and go ahead with the investigation as to why there are so many human remains or we as complainant hand it over to the local police or the local police only have to pick them up,” the officer said.

SIT sources said since Gowda has already shown them the place from where he claims to have picked up the skull, they can go ahead with mahazar now without him. Forest department has to be informed for their assistance as Banglegudde is a reserved forest area, sources said.