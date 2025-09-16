Early genetic testing can help prevent diseases

BENGALURU: It is not only lifestyle that is leading to diseases and health conditions. Genetics is an underlying factor, especially for heart ailments and lifestyle disorders.
Experts say they can be addressed at the right time with early genetic testing, but not many are doing it because of lack of awareness among both people and clinicians.
Many young professionals are suffering from heart ailments at an early age, besides lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, high blood pressure and cholesterol. There are also complaints of early aging, balding, greying, allergies, drug resistance, obesity and poor fertility. All these disorders are not just due to eating habits, lack of proper rest, professional, societal, family and mental stress, but also because of genetics.
“Studies have shown that genetics plays a role. It is not necessary that every person who has a family history of heart ailment or cancer will suffer the same. Controlled and good lifestyle can ensure no ailment,” said Dr Ramesh Menon, Associate Director, Genomic Medicine and Personal Genomics divisions, Bioinformatics department, MedGenome.
Experts add that genetics could have played a role among those who suffered heart attacks in Hassan recently, but the sudden uptick needs to be studied in detail.
The Indian Council for Medical Research study conducted in 2023 on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) showed that cardiac diseases have increased since the past 10 years. Historical data has also shown that people in the South Asian region are more prone to heart disorders due to genetic mutation of MYBPC-3.
According to studies, genetic risk of heart ailments is high among Indians compared to people in western countries, added Dr Menon.
People regularly get heart, cholesterol and other parameters tested, but not genetics, which should be done once in a lifetime, experts say. Good genes and bad lifestyle can lead to diseases, but a genetic condition and good lifestyle can mean a healthy life.
Dr Manohar KN, Lead Consultant, physician and diabetologist, Sparsh Hospital, said “genetics loads the gun, but lifestyle pulls the trigger”. People should concentrate on improving their lifestyle as nothing can be done about genetics.
Dr Priya Ranganath, medical geneticist, Apollo Hospital, said the science of genetics is voluminous and fast developing. Earlier, there were few specialists, but awareness and demand are gradually increasing, especially with cancer and heart-related ailments.
Genetics is also playing a role in IVF treatment, though many ethical questions are being raised, like choosing an embryo through testing. Genetic testing in case of thalassemia, cardiac and other medical disorders can be done.