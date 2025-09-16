In a first in India, sloth bear Vasi gets a prosthetic leg, and new sense of freedom

BENGALURU: Vasi now moves freely among the rocks and bushes in Bannerghatta Biological Park, no longer burdened by pain and the strain of having only three legs.

The untamed male sloth bear, residing in Bannerghatta Bear and Rescue Centre in Bengaluru, was give a custom-made prosthetic leg in January, which now enables him to bound around with a new sense of freedom and comfort. Vasikaran, also called Vasi, was rescued from a snare trap around three years ago in Tumakuru.

He lost his hind limb to the injury, and had since adapted to his surroundings, hobbling along on three legs. Vasi underwent prolonged procedures conducted by noted prosthetics expert Derrick Campana and other experts at the rescue centre, after which he has been under constant observation. Campana, also known as the ‘Wizard of Paws’, collaborated with Wildlife SOS to design a prosthetic limb tailored to Vasi’s unique needs.

He created a durable mould and fitted Vasi with a limb strong enough to withstand his natural behaviours -- digging, climbing and foraging, the Wildlife SOS team said. The entire procedure spanned over three days, and included careful moulding, testing and adjustments.

Forest officials and experts say this is the first time in India that a wild sloth bear has been given an artificial limb, though it has been successfully done for pet dogs and captive elephants.

“Every animal I work with teaches me something new, but Vasi’s case was extraordinary. Designing a prosthetic for a sloth bear was a challenge unlike any other. Seeing him take those first steps made every effort worthwhile,” Campana said.