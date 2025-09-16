Karnataka CM smells conspiracy to weaken Constitution through vote theft

BENGALURU: The Congress government in Karnataka made use of the International Day of Democracy on Monday to give a push to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chori’ campaign.

In a veiled attack, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP indulged in vote theft to retain power at the Centre.

With a slogan ‘My Vote, My Right,’ the State Government observed the International Day of Democracy at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha. Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, and their cabinet colleagues appealed to the people to be cautious about ‘vote theft.’

“They (BJP) have taken the path of vote theft to retain power. Therefore, the slogan ‘My Vote, My Right’ is relevant in such a situation, as the votes should not be misused. Do not allow vote theft,” he urged voters.

The CM further said that a conspiracy has been hatched to weaken the Constitution through vote theft by vested interests, which must be prevented. “There was a time when the rich had power. But now, without any distinction between rich and poor, everyone has been given the power of one vote. Dr BR Ambedkar said, ‘One person, one vote, one value.’ There have been opponents of the Constitution since independence,” Siddaramaiah said.