Karnataka governor returns Bill to reduce lake buffer zone, seeks govt clarification

BENGALURU: In a setback to the state government, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has returned the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025, objecting to the government’s proposal to reduce the buffer zone around lakes from the existing 30 metre to between 3 and 24 metre, depending on the lake’s size.

The governor has directed the government to re-submit the file along with proper clarification. He has stated in his note that as per experts’ opinion, the present lake buffer zone of 30 metre itself is insufficient and the requirement is nearly 300 metre to achieve a balance in the ecosystem.

The state government has not consulted any expert committee or public on the implications of the amendment, he pointed out.

According to the governor’s note, the state government has proposed to amend Section 12 of the KTCDA Act to introduce area wise buffer zones for water bodies and permit construction of certain public utility activities such as roads, bridges, electrical lines, water supply lines, underground drainage lines, jack well or pump houses or sewage treatment plants, intermediate sewage pumping stations, wet wells, aqueducts and allied works with prior approval of the authority.

“The Governor’s office has received objections. As per experts’ opinion, the existing buffer zone of 30 metre itself is insufficient. If anything to do, the buffer zone should be increased and not decreased,” the Governor noted.

The Governor’s note says it is in violation of the Constitution and settled law. He stated that it is harmful to every citizen, and affects the citizens’ right to water security and a healthy environment.