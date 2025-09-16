Karnataka HC annuls Congress MLA Nanjegowda's election, orders recount of votes

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has set aside the election of Congress legislator K Y Nanjegowda, representing the Malur constituency in Kolar district, ordering a recount of votes polled in the 2023 state assembly elections.

The verdict came from a bench led by Justice R Devadas, which was hearing an election petition filed by BJP's KS Manjunath Gowda, who had lost to Nanjegowda.

The petition alleged irregularities during the counting process.